Neogem India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.52
8.52
8.52
8.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.82
-2.02
-1.94
-1.53
Net Worth
5.7
6.5
6.58
6.64
Minority Interest
Debt
17.93
17.57
17.93
17.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
23.63
24.07
24.51
24.57
Fixed Assets
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
23.39
23.84
24.27
24.34
Inventories
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.13
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
41.11
41.11
41.11
41.11
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.38
0.39
0.31
0.31
Sundry Creditors
-15.98
-15.93
-15.93
-15.96
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.25
-1.86
-1.35
-1.25
Cash
0.17
0.17
0.16
0.16
Total Assets
23.63
24.08
24.5
24.57
