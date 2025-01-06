iifl-logo-icon 1
Neogem India Ltd Balance Sheet

Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.52

8.52

8.52

8.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.82

-2.02

-1.94

-1.53

Net Worth

5.7

6.5

6.58

6.64

Minority Interest

Debt

17.93

17.57

17.93

17.93

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

23.63

24.07

24.51

24.57

Fixed Assets

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

23.39

23.84

24.27

24.34

Inventories

0.13

0.13

0.13

0.13

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

41.11

41.11

41.11

41.11

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.38

0.39

0.31

0.31

Sundry Creditors

-15.98

-15.93

-15.93

-15.96

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.25

-1.86

-1.35

-1.25

Cash

0.17

0.17

0.16

0.16

Total Assets

23.63

24.08

24.5

24.57

