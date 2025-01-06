Neogem India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.6
-0.14
-1.73
-0.26
Depreciation
-0.17
0
-0.07
-0.07
Tax paid
0
0
0.01
-0.18
Working capital
-0.52
-0.29
-1.63
-0.93
Other operating items
Operating
-1.3
-0.43
-3.42
-1.46
Capital expenditure
0
-0.05
-0.73
0
Free cash flow
-1.3
-0.48
-4.15
-1.46
Equity raised
-1.85
-1.4
2.19
3.09
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0.05
-0.4
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3.16
-1.89
-1.9
1.23
