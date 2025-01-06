iifl-logo-icon 1
Neogem India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.65
(-2.67%)
Jan 6, 2025

Neogem India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.6

-0.14

-1.73

-0.26

Depreciation

-0.17

0

-0.07

-0.07

Tax paid

0

0

0.01

-0.18

Working capital

-0.52

-0.29

-1.63

-0.93

Other operating items

Operating

-1.3

-0.43

-3.42

-1.46

Capital expenditure

0

-0.05

-0.73

0

Free cash flow

-1.3

-0.48

-4.15

-1.46

Equity raised

-1.85

-1.4

2.19

3.09

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0.05

-0.4

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-3.16

-1.89

-1.9

1.23

