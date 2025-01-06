iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Neogem India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.65
(-2.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Neogem India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

5.76

15.14

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-61.92

-36.83

Raw materials

0

0

-3.98

-11.47

As % of sales

0

0

69.15

75.74

Employee costs

0

-0.01

-0.69

-0.7

As % of sales

0

0

12.04

4.63

Other costs

-0.49

-0.31

-3.44

-3.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

59.74

20.48

Operating profit

-0.5

-0.33

-2.36

-0.13

OPM

0

0

-40.95

-0.86

Depreciation

-0.17

0

-0.07

-0.07

Interest expense

-8.37

0

-0.02

-0.05

Other income

0.07

0.19

0.72

0

Profit before tax

-0.6

-0.14

-1.73

-0.26

Taxes

0

0

0.01

-0.18

Tax rate

0

0

-1.07

69.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.6

-0.14

-1.71

-0.44

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.6

-0.14

-1.71

-0.44

yoy growth (%)

327.21

-91.77

282.85

-90.75

NPM

0

0

-29.75

-2.95

Neogem India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Neogem India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.