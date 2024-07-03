iifl-logo-icon 1
Neogem India Ltd Share Price

3.75
(4.75%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.74
  • Day's High3.75
  • 52 Wk High4.78
  • Prev. Close3.58
  • Day's Low3.74
  • 52 Wk Low 2.3
  • Turnover (lac)0.07
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.76
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.06
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Neogem India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

3.74

Prev. Close

3.58

Turnover(Lac.)

0.07

Day's High

3.75

Day's Low

3.74

52 Week's High

4.78

52 Week's Low

2.3

Book Value

6.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.06

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Neogem India Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Neogem India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Neogem India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:58 AM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.99%

Non-Promoter- 58.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 58.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Neogem India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.52

8.52

8.52

8.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.82

-2.02

-1.94

-1.53

Net Worth

5.7

6.5

6.58

6.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

5.76

15.14

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-61.92

-36.83

Raw materials

0

0

-3.98

-11.47

As % of sales

0

0

69.15

75.74

Employee costs

0

-0.01

-0.69

-0.7

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.6

-0.14

-1.73

-0.26

Depreciation

-0.17

0

-0.07

-0.07

Tax paid

0

0

0.01

-0.18

Working capital

-0.52

-0.29

-1.63

-0.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-61.92

-36.83

Op profit growth

50.7

-85.79

1,699.79

-96.21

EBIT growth

327.82

-91.76

721.04

-94.12

Net profit growth

327.21

-91.77

282.85

-90.75

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

15.52

53.91

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

15.52

53.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.37

1.02

Neogem India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Neogem India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gaurav Doshi

Whole Time Director & CFO

Ronak M Doshi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Renu Kathuria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Neogem India Ltd

Summary

Neogem India Ltd. was incorporated on September 21, 1991. On April 1, 1993, the Company came out with a Public Issue of Rs. 5.3 Crore at par and got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange. This issue financed the unit of jewellery manufacture at SEEPZ, Mumbai.The Company is well-established and adroitly managed company with state of the art plants, machinery and strong workforce of approximately 240 employees. Currently, it manufacture diamond-studded jewellery and export the same to various countries. Having aggressively pursued direct export, the Company forged a strong network of customers all over the world especially in the USA and Europe in 2019. It got actively engaged in trading exports. Besides, it imported cut and polished diamonds and exported them to countries like UAE, Hong Kong and Europe directly.Neogem presently has a sprawling manufacturing unit in SEEPZ-SEZ, Mumbai. The manufacturing unit is favorably placed, well connected by road and rail. Its proximity to Mumbai International Airport and Sea Port facilitates export of finished products and imports of raw material, likewise. Neogem [I] Ltd was recently rewarded the status of a Two Star Export House.
Company FAQs

What is the Neogem India Ltd share price today?

The Neogem India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Neogem India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Neogem India Ltd is ₹3.06 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Neogem India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Neogem India Ltd is 0 and 0.55 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Neogem India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Neogem India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Neogem India Ltd is ₹2.3 and ₹4.78 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Neogem India Ltd?

Neogem India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.71%, 3 Years at -3.01%, 1 Year at 15.38%, 6 Month at 21.36%, 3 Month at 37.36% and 1 Month at 15.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Neogem India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Neogem India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.99 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 58.01 %

