SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹3.74
Prev. Close₹3.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.07
Day's High₹3.75
Day's Low₹3.74
52 Week's High₹4.78
52 Week's Low₹2.3
Book Value₹6.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.06
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.52
8.52
8.52
8.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.82
-2.02
-1.94
-1.53
Net Worth
5.7
6.5
6.58
6.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
5.76
15.14
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-61.92
-36.83
Raw materials
0
0
-3.98
-11.47
As % of sales
0
0
69.15
75.74
Employee costs
0
-0.01
-0.69
-0.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.6
-0.14
-1.73
-0.26
Depreciation
-0.17
0
-0.07
-0.07
Tax paid
0
0
0.01
-0.18
Working capital
-0.52
-0.29
-1.63
-0.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-61.92
-36.83
Op profit growth
50.7
-85.79
1,699.79
-96.21
EBIT growth
327.82
-91.76
721.04
-94.12
Net profit growth
327.21
-91.77
282.85
-90.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
15.52
53.91
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
15.52
53.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.37
1.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gaurav Doshi
Whole Time Director & CFO
Ronak M Doshi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Renu Kathuria
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Neogem India Ltd
Summary
Neogem India Ltd. was incorporated on September 21, 1991. On April 1, 1993, the Company came out with a Public Issue of Rs. 5.3 Crore at par and got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange. This issue financed the unit of jewellery manufacture at SEEPZ, Mumbai.The Company is well-established and adroitly managed company with state of the art plants, machinery and strong workforce of approximately 240 employees. Currently, it manufacture diamond-studded jewellery and export the same to various countries. Having aggressively pursued direct export, the Company forged a strong network of customers all over the world especially in the USA and Europe in 2019. It got actively engaged in trading exports. Besides, it imported cut and polished diamonds and exported them to countries like UAE, Hong Kong and Europe directly.Neogem presently has a sprawling manufacturing unit in SEEPZ-SEZ, Mumbai. The manufacturing unit is favorably placed, well connected by road and rail. Its proximity to Mumbai International Airport and Sea Port facilitates export of finished products and imports of raw material, likewise. Neogem [I] Ltd was recently rewarded the status of a Two Star Export House.
The Neogem India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Neogem India Ltd is ₹3.06 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Neogem India Ltd is 0 and 0.55 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Neogem India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Neogem India Ltd is ₹2.3 and ₹4.78 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Neogem India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.71%, 3 Years at -3.01%, 1 Year at 15.38%, 6 Month at 21.36%, 3 Month at 37.36% and 1 Month at 15.38%.
