Neogem India Ltd Company Summary

Neogem India Ltd Summary

Neogem India Ltd. was incorporated on September 21, 1991. On April 1, 1993, the Company came out with a Public Issue of Rs. 5.3 Crore at par and got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange. This issue financed the unit of jewellery manufacture at SEEPZ, Mumbai.The Company is well-established and adroitly managed company with state of the art plants, machinery and strong workforce of approximately 240 employees. Currently, it manufacture diamond-studded jewellery and export the same to various countries. Having aggressively pursued direct export, the Company forged a strong network of customers all over the world especially in the USA and Europe in 2019. It got actively engaged in trading exports. Besides, it imported cut and polished diamonds and exported them to countries like UAE, Hong Kong and Europe directly.Neogem presently has a sprawling manufacturing unit in SEEPZ-SEZ, Mumbai. The manufacturing unit is favorably placed, well connected by road and rail. Its proximity to Mumbai International Airport and Sea Port facilitates export of finished products and imports of raw material, likewise. Neogem [I] Ltd was recently rewarded the status of a Two Star Export House.

