Neogem India Ltd Board Meeting

3.47
(-4.93%)
Jan 13, 2025

Neogem India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
NEOGEM INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at G-32 Gems & Jewellery Complex III 2nd Floor Seepz Andheri (East) Mumbai-400096 to inter-alia consider the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 as prescribed under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. To consider the Limited Review Report for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Un-audited Financial Results for second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
NEOGEM INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we have to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at G-32 Gems & Jewellery Complex III 2nd Floor Seepz Andheri (East) Mumbai-400096 to consider inter-alia the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the First quarter ended June 30 2024 as prescribed under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. To consider the Limited Review Report for the First quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
NEOGEM INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we have to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company to inter-alia consider the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Annual Audited Financial Statements comprising of the Balance Sheet as at March 31 2024 and the Statement of Profit & Loss for the year ended on that date together with the Cash Flow Statement Notes thereon and the Auditors Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended on that date as prescribed under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.07.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
NEOGEM INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we have to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at G-32 Gems & Jewellery Complex III 2nd Floor Seepz Andheri (East) Mumbai-400096 to inter-alia consider the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023 as prescribed under Reg. 33 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015; 2. To consider the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Outcome of BM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

