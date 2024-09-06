In pursuance of Regulation 34 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, please find enclosed herewith the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 containing inter-alia the Notice convening the 33rd Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 09:30 a.m. (IST) at the Registered office of the Company situated at G/32, Gems and Jewellery Complex III, 2nd Floor, Seepz, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 096, Boards Report with the relevant annexures, Management Discussion and Analysis, Audited Financial Statements, Auditors Report, etc. for the financial year 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024) AGM 30/09/2024 Proceedings of 33rd AGM held on September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Chairman Results alongwith Scrutinizers report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)