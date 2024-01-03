Neptune Petrochemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
31.89
11.07
0.68
Net Worth
31.9
11.08
0.69
Minority Interest
Debt
0
5.12
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0
0
Total Liabilities
31.92
16.2
0.69
Fixed Assets
3.29
0.68
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.75
0.71
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.01
0
Networking Capital
11.18
6
-11.19
Inventories
25.43
35.76
39.6
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
71.44
52.47
38.93
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.36
9.46
7.09
Sundry Creditors
-78.59
-82.15
-94.05
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10.46
-9.52
-2.76
Cash
16.68
8.8
11.87
Total Assets
31.93
16.21
0.7
No Record Found
