Neptune Petrochemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

31.89

11.07

0.68

Net Worth

31.9

11.08

0.69

Minority Interest

Debt

0

5.12

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0

0

Total Liabilities

31.92

16.2

0.69

Fixed Assets

3.29

0.68

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.75

0.71

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.01

0

Networking Capital

11.18

6

-11.19

Inventories

25.43

35.76

39.6

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

71.44

52.47

38.93

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.36

9.46

7.09

Sundry Creditors

-78.59

-82.15

-94.05

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-10.46

-9.52

-2.76

Cash

16.68

8.8

11.87

Total Assets

31.93

16.21

0.7

