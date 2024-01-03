Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Petrochem Ltd
SPLPETRO
710.8
|34.22
|13,365.98
|106.89
|1.41
|1,533.83
|118.65
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
STYRENIX
2,987.9
|23.02
|5,255.72
|47.7
|3.15
|690.79
|457.45
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
BEPL
114.65
|15.86
|2,853.16
|39.21
|3.49
|344.94
|40.2
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd
SOTL
388.75
|21.71
|2,686.28
|34.53
|1.02
|999.29
|242.49
Panama Petrochem Ltd
PANAMAPET
398.1
|19.39
|2,408.25
|30.48
|1.76
|461.02
|146.89
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.