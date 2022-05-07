New Markets Advisory Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.24
1.24
1.24
1.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.19
-0.06
0.23
0.29
Net Worth
1.05
1.18
1.47
1.53
Minority Interest
Debt
0.03
0
0.53
0.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
66.9
0
Total Liabilities
1.08
1.18
68.9
1.95
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.18
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
66.9
0
Networking Capital
1.07
1.15
1.77
1.85
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Debtor Days
663.63
Other Current Assets
1.12
1.16
1.78
1.88
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
663.63
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.01
0
-0.03
Cash
0
0.03
0.05
0.07
Total Assets
1.07
1.18
68.9
1.94
