New Markets Advisory Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.03
0.62
-0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.07
0
Working capital
0
0.12
1.09
-0.01
Other operating items
Operating
-0.09
0.08
1.64
-0.02
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.09
0.08
1.64
-0.02
Equity raised
0.75
0.89
0.7
0.72
Investing
0.01
-0.01
-1.53
1.22
Financing
0.74
0.43
0.11
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.4
1.39
0.93
1.92
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.