New Markets Advisory Ltd Share Price Live

9.1
(0.00%)
May 7, 2022|12:59:36 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.1
  • Day's High9.1
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close9.1
  • Day's Low9.1
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E70
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.62
  • EPS0.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.13
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

New Markets Advisory Ltd Corporate Action

20 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

New Markets Advisory Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

New Markets Advisory Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:00 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.80%

Non-Promoter- 27.19%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

New Markets Advisory Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.24

1.24

1.24

1.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.19

-0.06

0.23

0.29

Net Worth

1.05

1.18

1.47

1.53

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.07

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-92.66

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.12

-0.06

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.09

-0.03

0.62

-0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.07

0

Working capital

0

0.12

1.09

-0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-92.66

0

0

0

Op profit growth

47.05

-70.71

280.06

-3.5

EBIT growth

168.36

-105.62

-5,450.59

13.21

Net profit growth

168.36

-106.43

-4,781.17

13.21

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

New Markets Advisory Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT New Markets Advisory Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Uday Sawant

Independent Director

Kavita Pawar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prashant Lathi

Whole Time Director & CFO

Kishore Kanhiyalal Jain

Non Executive Director

Sejal Yerapale

Registered Office

71 Laxmi Building 4th Floor,

Sir P M Road Fort,

Maharashtra - 400001

Tel: -

Website: http://www.newmarketsadvisory.com

Email: newmarkets@ymail.com

Registrar Office

Shiv Shakti Indust,

Unit No 9 Lower Pare, 7 B J R Boricha Marg,

Mumbai-400011

Tel: 91-022-23016761

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: busicomp@vsnl.com

Summary

New Markets Advisory Limited is a public limited company incorporated in the year November 06, 1982.
Read More

Reports by New Markets Advisory Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the New Markets Advisory Ltd share price today?

The New Markets Advisory Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of New Markets Advisory Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of New Markets Advisory Ltd is ₹1.13 Cr. as of 07 May ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of New Markets Advisory Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of New Markets Advisory Ltd is 70 and 1.05 as of 07 May ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of New Markets Advisory Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a New Markets Advisory Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of New Markets Advisory Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 07 May ‘22

What is the CAGR of New Markets Advisory Ltd?

New Markets Advisory Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.42%, 3 Years at 10.14%, 1 Year at 10.17%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of New Markets Advisory Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of New Markets Advisory Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.80 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.20 %

