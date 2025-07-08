Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹9.1
Prev. Close₹9.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹9.1
Day's Low₹9.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹8.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.13
P/E70
EPS0.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.24
1.24
1.24
1.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.19
-0.06
0.23
0.29
Net Worth
1.05
1.18
1.47
1.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.07
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-92.66
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.12
-0.06
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.03
0.62
-0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.07
0
Working capital
0
0.12
1.09
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-92.66
0
0
0
Op profit growth
47.05
-70.71
280.06
-3.5
EBIT growth
168.36
-105.62
-5,450.59
13.21
Net profit growth
168.36
-106.43
-4,781.17
13.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Uday Sawant
Independent Director
Kavita Pawar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prashant Lathi
Whole Time Director & CFO
Kishore Kanhiyalal Jain
Non Executive Director
Sejal Yerapale
71 Laxmi Building 4th Floor,
Sir P M Road Fort,
Maharashtra - 400001
Tel: -
Website: http://www.newmarketsadvisory.com
Email: newmarkets@ymail.com
Shiv Shakti Indust,
Unit No 9 Lower Pare, 7 B J R Boricha Marg,
Mumbai-400011
Tel: 91-022-23016761
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: busicomp@vsnl.com
Summary
New Markets Advisory Limited is a public limited company incorporated in the year November 06, 1982.
Read More
