Board Meeting 2 Jul 2025 20 Jun 2025

New Markets Advisory Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Proposal for issue of 0% Convertible Equity Warrants on a preferential basis to certain identified non-promoter persons/entities and preferential allotment of equity shares to non-promoters subject to such approvals as may be required including that of shareholders and regulatory authorities; 2. Appointment of Director on the Board of the Company; 3. Convening of the 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and to finalize the date time and venue for the same; 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. The Board Meeting to be held on 27/06/2025 has been revised to 02/07/2025 The Board Meeting to be held on 27/06/2025 has been revised to 02/07/2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/06/2025) Outcome of Board meeting held on 2/07/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.07.2025)

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2025 16 Apr 2025

New Markets Advisory Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2025 inter alia to consider and approve agenda items mentioned in intimation Change of name of company subject to approval of regulatory authority. Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st march 2025 Appointment and resignation of Director (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on :24.04.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2025 5 Feb 2025

NEW MARKETS ADVISORY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December 2024. 2. Other routine business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th February 2025 Appointment of Kishor Jain as Director and CFO. Resignation Yukti Arya as CFO (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2025)

Board Meeting 9 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

NEW MARKETS ADVISORY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve items mentioned in the notice of Board meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 9th December,2024 Resignation of Mr. Yogesh Darji and Mr. Chirag Shah Directors of the Company. Board of Directors approved change in the objects of the Company subject to approval of shareholders and other regulatory Authorities (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

NEW MARKETS ADVISORY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Statements of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2. Other routine business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Sep 2024 24 Sep 2024

Appointment of Directors and Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th September 2024

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Notice Of Annual General Meeting And Board Of Directors Report, Fixation Of Book Closure For AGM And Remote Evoting Facility, Appointment Of Scrutinizer Along With Routine Business.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024