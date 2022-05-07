New Markets Advisory Ltd Management Discussions

New Markets Advisory Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

NEW MARKETS ADVISORY LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FINANCIAL RESULTS: Amount in Rs. PARTICULARS Year ended Year ended 31, 2009 31, 2008 Net Sales/Income from Operations 3,83,682 1,50,628 Other Income 4,064 Total Expenditure 3,78,279 88,858 Depredation 3,636 21,617 Profit/(Loss) before Tax 5,831 40,153 Provision for Taxation 860 13,500 Net Profit (Loss) 4,971 26,653 PERFORMANCE: Sales and Income from Operations during the year was Rs.3,83,682/- as compared to % 1,50,628/- in the previous year. Due to accumulated losses; your Directors are unable to recommend any dividend.