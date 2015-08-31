Nexxoft Infotel Limited Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
28.13
12.14
12.14
8.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.92
7.02
16.75
15.83
Net Worth
37.05
19.16
28.89
24.47
Minority Interest
Debt
27.05
23.73
21.94
27.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.68
9.07
8.49
4.42
Total Liabilities
68.78
51.96
59.32
55.98
Fixed Assets
18.94
28.66
39.07
40.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
16
4
4
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
33.82
19.29
16.23
15.49
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
38.23
26.34
23.89
21.84
Debtor Days
890.45
328.33
Other Current Assets
4.22
2.72
2.65
1.74
Sundry Creditors
-5.58
-6.67
-6.16
-5.49
Creditor Days
129.97
83.14
Other Current Liabilities
-3.05
-3.1
-4.15
-2.6
Cash
0
0
0.02
0.04
Total Assets
68.76
51.95
59.32
55.98
