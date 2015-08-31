Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
15.67
29.28
yoy growth (%)
-46.48
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-0.82
-2.3
As % of sales
5.26
7.88
Other costs
-10.64
-24.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
67.92
82.52
Operating profit
4.2
2.8
OPM
26.81
9.58
Depreciation
-9.71
-11.96
Interest expense
0
0
Other income
0
0
Profit before tax
-5.51
-9.15
Taxes
4.38
-0.57
Tax rate
-79.62
6.3
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.12
-9.73
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
-1.12
-9.73
yoy growth (%)
-88.46
NPM
-7.16
-33.23
