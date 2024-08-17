Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹1.13
Prev. Close₹1.08
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.27
Day's High₹1.13
Day's Low₹1.13
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹11.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.08
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
28.13
12.14
12.14
8.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.92
7.02
16.75
15.83
Net Worth
37.05
19.16
28.89
24.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
15.67
29.28
yoy growth (%)
-46.48
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-0.82
-2.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-5.51
-9.15
Depreciation
-9.71
-11.96
Tax paid
4.38
-0.57
Working capital
14.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-46.48
Op profit growth
49.62
EBIT growth
-39.8
Net profit growth
-88.46
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
16.69
3.38
70.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
16.69
3.38
70.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
G Dhananjaya Reddy
Executive Director & CEO
Dinesh Kavoor
Director
Ganesh Rao
Director
K Satyanarayana
Director
Tata Mani Mahalaxmi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nexxoft Infotel Limited
Summary
Nexxoft Infotel Ltd is one of Indias mid-sized end-to-end solution providers with a wide range of products and service offerings in their basket. The companys prime focus is on interactive 3D technologies, games, RFID security and people-tracking solutions, besides enterprise resource planning. The company is also a premier manufacturing solutions company focused on enabling materials handling, efficiency supplier and collaboration and enterprise resource planning. Their development centres are located in Bangalore and Hyderabad, the IT hubs of south India. The company is a public limited company listed at the Bombay Stock Exchange. They are the only Indian company with their own in-house engineered 3D engine technology - the XForce Engine. This makes them easy to customize their products, according to the clients requirements. Their focus areas include 3D simulations and immersive products, RFID-based people tracking and inventory management, ERP solutions and consultancy services.The company is the implementation partner for Syspro and Flexsim. In addition, they have successfully developed several products for people tracking, distribution systems and 3D walk-throughs for many large corporations and MNCs. Their customers use their systems to produce Interactive 3-D applications using commonly available 3-D Digital Asset creation computer-aided design software, often referred to as 3D Studio software, or other digital-asset creation softwares.Nexxoft Infotel Ltd was incorpor
