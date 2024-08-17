iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nexxoft Infotel Limited Share Price

1.13
(4.63%)
Aug 31, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Nexxoft Infotel Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1.13

Prev. Close

1.08

Turnover(Lac.)

0.27

Day's High

1.13

Day's Low

1.13

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

11.32

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.08

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nexxoft Infotel Limited Corporate Action

No Record Found

Nexxoft Infotel Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Nexxoft Infotel Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:49 AM
Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.34%

Non-Promoter- 75.65%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 75.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Nexxoft Infotel Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

28.13

12.14

12.14

8.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.92

7.02

16.75

15.83

Net Worth

37.05

19.16

28.89

24.47

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

15.67

29.28

yoy growth (%)

-46.48

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-0.82

-2.3

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-5.51

-9.15

Depreciation

-9.71

-11.96

Tax paid

4.38

-0.57

Working capital

14.8

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-46.48

Op profit growth

49.62

EBIT growth

-39.8

Net profit growth

-88.46

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2010

Gross Sales

16.69

3.38

70.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

16.69

3.38

70.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Nexxoft Infotel Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nexxoft Infotel Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

G Dhananjaya Reddy

Executive Director & CEO

Dinesh Kavoor

Director

Ganesh Rao

Director

K Satyanarayana

Director

Tata Mani Mahalaxmi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nexxoft Infotel Limited

Summary

Nexxoft Infotel Ltd is one of Indias mid-sized end-to-end solution providers with a wide range of products and service offerings in their basket. The companys prime focus is on interactive 3D technologies, games, RFID security and people-tracking solutions, besides enterprise resource planning. The company is also a premier manufacturing solutions company focused on enabling materials handling, efficiency supplier and collaboration and enterprise resource planning. Their development centres are located in Bangalore and Hyderabad, the IT hubs of south India. The company is a public limited company listed at the Bombay Stock Exchange. They are the only Indian company with their own in-house engineered 3D engine technology - the XForce Engine. This makes them easy to customize their products, according to the clients requirements. Their focus areas include 3D simulations and immersive products, RFID-based people tracking and inventory management, ERP solutions and consultancy services.The company is the implementation partner for Syspro and Flexsim. In addition, they have successfully developed several products for people tracking, distribution systems and 3D walk-throughs for many large corporations and MNCs. Their customers use their systems to produce Interactive 3-D applications using commonly available 3-D Digital Asset creation computer-aided design software, often referred to as 3D Studio software, or other digital-asset creation softwares.Nexxoft Infotel Ltd was incorpor
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Nexxoft Infotel Limited

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.