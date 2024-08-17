Nexxoft Infotel Limited Summary

Nexxoft Infotel Ltd is one of Indias mid-sized end-to-end solution providers with a wide range of products and service offerings in their basket. The companys prime focus is on interactive 3D technologies, games, RFID security and people-tracking solutions, besides enterprise resource planning. The company is also a premier manufacturing solutions company focused on enabling materials handling, efficiency supplier and collaboration and enterprise resource planning. Their development centres are located in Bangalore and Hyderabad, the IT hubs of south India. The company is a public limited company listed at the Bombay Stock Exchange. They are the only Indian company with their own in-house engineered 3D engine technology - the XForce Engine. This makes them easy to customize their products, according to the clients requirements. Their focus areas include 3D simulations and immersive products, RFID-based people tracking and inventory management, ERP solutions and consultancy services.The company is the implementation partner for Syspro and Flexsim. In addition, they have successfully developed several products for people tracking, distribution systems and 3D walk-throughs for many large corporations and MNCs. Their customers use their systems to produce Interactive 3-D applications using commonly available 3-D Digital Asset creation computer-aided design software, often referred to as 3D Studio software, or other digital-asset creation softwares.Nexxoft Infotel Ltd was incorporated in the year 1991 with initial focus on solutions for manufacturing & industrial sector. The company began their journey as a manufacturer of industrial valve systems. In the year 2000, the company changed their course and started developing advanced software systems for the Indian and US markets. In recent years, the company has been working to develop enhancements which improve their overall technology to rejuvenate and reshape their core business while developing new products that address their growing 3-D Interactive Technologies.