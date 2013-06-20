To

The Share Holders,

Nexxoft Infotel Limited,

We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of M/s Nexxoft Infotel Limited as at 31 st March 2013 and also the Profit and Loss Account for the Year ended on that date annexed thereto. These financial statements are responsibility of the companys management.. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether those financial statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining on test based evidence supporting the amount and disclosures in the financial statements, An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management , as well as evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.

1. As required by the Manufacturing and Other Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 1988, issued by the Company Law Board in terms of Section 227 (4A) of the Companies Act, 1956, and on the basis of such checks and verification of the books of account as we considered necessary and to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course audit, we enclose in the annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 4&5 of the said Order.

2, Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph (1) above and subject to as mention in the notes on Accounts as per para (E) regarding.?,onfirmation of balances from sundry debtors, loans and advances and sundry Creditors.

a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper Books of Accounts as required by law have been kept by the company so far as appears from our examination of such books.

c) The Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account dealt with by this report are in agreement With the Books of Account

d) In our opinion, the balance sheet and profit and loss account comply with The Accounting Standards referred to in sub section (3c) of Section 211 of the Companies Act 1956.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, Ne report that none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2013 from being appointed as directors in terms of Section 274 (1) (g) of the Companies Act 1956.

f) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the said accounts read with Accounting Policies and Notes on Accounts (Schedules 14) give the information required by the Companies Act, 1956 in conformity with the accounting principles generally acceoted in India:

i) In the case of Balance Sheet, of the State of Affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2013, and

ii) In the case of Profit and Loss Account, of the Profit for the year ended on that date.