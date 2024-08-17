Nexxoft Infotel Limited Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
Gross Sales
10.11
28.23
91.44
44.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10.11
28.23
91.44
44.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Total Income
10.11
28.23
91.44
44.04
Total Expenditure
5.3
19.46
69.65
30.95
PBIDT
4.8
8.77
21.79
13.09
Interest
2.56
10.15
2.33
2.31
PBDT
2.24
-1.38
19.45
10.77
Depreciation
10.35
8.6
6.09
4.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0
3.49
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-8.14
-10
9.86
6.55
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-8.14
-10
9.86
6.55
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-8.14
-10
9.86
6.55
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.3
-0.81
8.13
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
27.22
12.14
12.14
0
Public Shareholding (Number)
2,05,97,144
94,00,894
86,71,794
39,57,300
Public Shareholding (%)
75.65
77.5
71.48
78.7
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
66,28,906
27,28,906
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
24.35
22.5
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
47.52
31.05
23.82
29.72
PBDTM(%)
22.13
-4.92
21.27
24.45
PATM(%)
-80.43
-35.41
10.79
14.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.