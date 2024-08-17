iifl-logo-icon 1
Nexxoft Infotel Limited Nine Monthly Results

1.13
(4.63%)
Aug 31, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009

Gross Sales

10.11

28.23

91.44

44.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10.11

28.23

91.44

44.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

Total Income

10.11

28.23

91.44

44.04

Total Expenditure

5.3

19.46

69.65

30.95

PBIDT

4.8

8.77

21.79

13.09

Interest

2.56

10.15

2.33

2.31

PBDT

2.24

-1.38

19.45

10.77

Depreciation

10.35

8.6

6.09

4.21

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

0

3.49

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-8.14

-10

9.86

6.55

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-8.14

-10

9.86

6.55

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-8.14

-10

9.86

6.55

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.3

-0.81

8.13

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

27.22

12.14

12.14

0

Public Shareholding (Number)

2,05,97,144

94,00,894

86,71,794

39,57,300

Public Shareholding (%)

75.65

77.5

71.48

78.7

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

66,28,906

27,28,906

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

24.35

22.5

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

47.52

31.05

23.82

29.72

PBDTM(%)

22.13

-4.92

21.27

24.45

PATM(%)

-80.43

-35.41

10.79

14.87

Nexxoft Infotel Limited: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nexxoft Infotel Limited

