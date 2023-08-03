4:5 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, NINtec Systems Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE NINtec Systems Limited (539843) RECORD DATE 03.08.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 4 (Four) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 5 (Five) existing Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 03/08/2023 DR-585/2023-2024 (As Per Notice Dated on 31.07.2023)