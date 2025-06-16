The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nippon India BSE Sensex Next 30 ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nippon India BSE Sensex Next 30 ETF is ₹37.74 and ₹39.99 as of 16 Jun ‘25