The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nippon India Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF - Growth stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nippon India Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF - Growth is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 25 Jul ‘25