iifl-logo

Nippon India Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF - Growth Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Nippon India Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF - Growth KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nippon India Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF - Growth Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

25 Jul, 2025|11:02 AM
No Record Found
Share Price

Nippon India Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF - Growth FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Nippon India Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF - Growth Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
No Record Found

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nippon India Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF - Growth

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Nippon India Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF - Growth

Company FAQs

What is the Nippon India Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF - Growth share price today?

The Nippon India Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF - Growth shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Nippon India Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF - Growth?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nippon India Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF - Growth is ₹undefined Cr. as of 25 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nippon India Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF - Growth?

The PE and PB ratios of Nippon India Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF - Growth is undefined and undefined as of 25 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nippon India Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF - Growth?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nippon India Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF - Growth stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nippon India Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF - Growth is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 25 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nippon India Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF - Growth?

Nippon India Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF - Growth's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nippon India Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF - Growth?

The shareholding pattern of Nippon India Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF - Growth is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Nippon India Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF - Growth

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.