Nirav Commercials Ltd Cash Flow Statement

860
(-0.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Nirav Commercials Ltd

Nirav Commercial FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.69

9.32

0.03

8.21

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

Tax paid

0.74

-0.04

0

-1.64

Working capital

-12.68

11.07

8.36

-1.36

Other operating items

Operating

-11.28

20.3

8.34

5.16

Capital expenditure

0

-0.04

-0.04

0.14

Free cash flow

-11.28

20.26

8.3

5.3

Equity raised

53.04

34.14

34.01

20.82

Investing

14.38

-1.69

-8.27

7.82

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

56.14

52.72

34.05

33.94

