Nirav Commercials Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.69
9.32
0.03
8.21
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Tax paid
0.74
-0.04
0
-1.64
Working capital
-12.68
11.07
8.36
-1.36
Other operating items
Operating
-11.28
20.3
8.34
5.16
Capital expenditure
0
-0.04
-0.04
0.14
Free cash flow
-11.28
20.26
8.3
5.3
Equity raised
53.04
34.14
34.01
20.82
Investing
14.38
-1.69
-8.27
7.82
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
56.14
52.72
34.05
33.94
