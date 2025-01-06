iifl-logo-icon 1
Nirav Commercials Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

860
(-0.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

11.08

5.25

3.72

6.07

yoy growth (%)

110.98

41.21

-38.74

-48.14

Raw materials

-8.13

-3.7

-2.65

-3.52

As % of sales

73.34

70.52

71.27

58.09

Employee costs

-0.77

-0.65

-0.95

-0.85

As % of sales

6.99

12.46

25.76

14.04

Other costs

-2.22

-1.33

-1.3

-1.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.03

25.36

35.17

31.81

Operating profit

-0.04

-0.43

-1.19

-0.24

OPM

-0.37

-8.35

-32.22

-3.95

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Other income

0.8

9.82

1.29

8.5

Profit before tax

0.69

9.32

0.03

8.21

Taxes

0.74

-0.04

0

-1.64

Tax rate

108.48

-0.45

-6.12

-20.03

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.44

9.28

0.03

6.56

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.44

9.28

0.03

6.56

yoy growth (%)

-84.48

25,074.18

-99.43

1,544.83

NPM

12.98

176.6

0.99

108.07

