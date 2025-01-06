Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
11.08
5.25
3.72
6.07
yoy growth (%)
110.98
41.21
-38.74
-48.14
Raw materials
-8.13
-3.7
-2.65
-3.52
As % of sales
73.34
70.52
71.27
58.09
Employee costs
-0.77
-0.65
-0.95
-0.85
As % of sales
6.99
12.46
25.76
14.04
Other costs
-2.22
-1.33
-1.3
-1.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.03
25.36
35.17
31.81
Operating profit
-0.04
-0.43
-1.19
-0.24
OPM
-0.37
-8.35
-32.22
-3.95
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Other income
0.8
9.82
1.29
8.5
Profit before tax
0.69
9.32
0.03
8.21
Taxes
0.74
-0.04
0
-1.64
Tax rate
108.48
-0.45
-6.12
-20.03
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.44
9.28
0.03
6.56
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.44
9.28
0.03
6.56
yoy growth (%)
-84.48
25,074.18
-99.43
1,544.83
NPM
12.98
176.6
0.99
108.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.