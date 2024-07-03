iifl-logo-icon 1
Nirav Commercials Ltd Share Price

860
(-0.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open822.7
  • Day's High860
  • 52 Wk High1,200
  • Prev. Close866
  • Day's Low822.7
  • 52 Wk Low 485
  • Turnover (lac)0.42
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value786.15
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33.54
  • Div. Yield0
Nirav Commercials Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

822.7

Prev. Close

866

Turnover(Lac.)

0.42

Day's High

860

Day's Low

822.7

52 Week's High

1,200

52 Week's Low

485

Book Value

786.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33.54

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nirav Commercials Ltd Corporate Action

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

Nirav Commercials Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Nirav Commercials Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.94%

Non-Promoter- 48.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nirav Commercials Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.39

0.39

0.39

0.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.48

28.73

28.13

26.36

Net Worth

29.87

29.12

28.52

26.75

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

11.08

5.25

3.72

6.07

yoy growth (%)

110.98

41.21

-38.74

-48.14

Raw materials

-8.13

-3.7

-2.65

-3.52

As % of sales

73.34

70.52

71.27

58.09

Employee costs

-0.77

-0.65

-0.95

-0.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.69

9.32

0.03

8.21

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

Tax paid

0.74

-0.04

0

-1.64

Working capital

-12.68

11.07

8.36

-1.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

110.98

41.21

-38.74

-48.14

Op profit growth

-90.46

-63.36

399.53

-154.07

EBIT growth

-92.35

18,199.36

-99.37

1,066.23

Net profit growth

-84.48

25,074.18

-99.43

1,544.83

Nirav Commercials Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

446.6

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

574.1

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

199.95

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

235.6

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,198.75

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nirav Commercials Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Lalit Kumar Daga

Independent Director

Navinchandra Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

AMEY ASHOK BORKAR

Independent Director

Santosh Mundhra

Managing Director

Raghav Daga

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nirav Commercials Ltd

Summary

Nirav Commercials Limited, incorporated in 1985, has two business segments: manufacturing and trading. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Aluminium Grills, Door 8 Windows etc. and has two manufacturing units namely Elesar Focchi, one of them is situated at Daman (UT) 8 another at Taloja, Dist; Raigad (Maharashtra). Its products include aluminum rolled, extrusions, ingots, sulphur and nickel,aluminium expanded extruded sheet.
Company FAQs

What is the Nirav Commercials Ltd share price today?

The Nirav Commercials Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹860 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nirav Commercials Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nirav Commercials Ltd is ₹33.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nirav Commercials Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nirav Commercials Ltd is 0 and 1.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nirav Commercials Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nirav Commercials Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nirav Commercials Ltd is ₹485 and ₹1200 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nirav Commercials Ltd?

Nirav Commercials Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.63%, 3 Years at 23.11%, 1 Year at 50.50%, 6 Month at 28.11%, 3 Month at -25.65% and 1 Month at -3.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nirav Commercials Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nirav Commercials Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.95 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.05 %

