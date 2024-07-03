SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹822.7
Prev. Close₹866
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.42
Day's High₹860
Day's Low₹822.7
52 Week's High₹1,200
52 Week's Low₹485
Book Value₹786.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33.54
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.39
0.39
0.39
0.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.48
28.73
28.13
26.36
Net Worth
29.87
29.12
28.52
26.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
11.08
5.25
3.72
6.07
yoy growth (%)
110.98
41.21
-38.74
-48.14
Raw materials
-8.13
-3.7
-2.65
-3.52
As % of sales
73.34
70.52
71.27
58.09
Employee costs
-0.77
-0.65
-0.95
-0.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.69
9.32
0.03
8.21
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Tax paid
0.74
-0.04
0
-1.64
Working capital
-12.68
11.07
8.36
-1.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
110.98
41.21
-38.74
-48.14
Op profit growth
-90.46
-63.36
399.53
-154.07
EBIT growth
-92.35
18,199.36
-99.37
1,066.23
Net profit growth
-84.48
25,074.18
-99.43
1,544.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
446.6
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
574.1
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
199.95
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
235.6
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,198.75
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Lalit Kumar Daga
Independent Director
Navinchandra Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
AMEY ASHOK BORKAR
Independent Director
Santosh Mundhra
Managing Director
Raghav Daga
Reports by Nirav Commercials Ltd
Summary
Nirav Commercials Limited, incorporated in 1985, has two business segments: manufacturing and trading. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Aluminium Grills, Door 8 Windows etc. and has two manufacturing units namely Elesar Focchi, one of them is situated at Daman (UT) 8 another at Taloja, Dist; Raigad (Maharashtra). Its products include aluminum rolled, extrusions, ingots, sulphur and nickel,aluminium expanded extruded sheet.
Read More
The Nirav Commercials Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹860 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nirav Commercials Ltd is ₹33.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nirav Commercials Ltd is 0 and 1.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nirav Commercials Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nirav Commercials Ltd is ₹485 and ₹1200 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nirav Commercials Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.63%, 3 Years at 23.11%, 1 Year at 50.50%, 6 Month at 28.11%, 3 Month at -25.65% and 1 Month at -3.67%.
