Nirav Commercials Ltd Summary

Nirav Commercials Limited, incorporated in 1985, has two business segments: manufacturing and trading. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Aluminium Grills, Door 8 Windows etc. and has two manufacturing units namely Elesar Focchi, one of them is situated at Daman (UT) 8 another at Taloja, Dist; Raigad (Maharashtra). Its products include aluminum rolled, extrusions, ingots, sulphur and nickel,aluminium expanded extruded sheet.