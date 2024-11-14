Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

NIRAV COMMERCIALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. on Thursday, November 14, 2024, inter-alia, has transacted the following Businesses: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 issued by M/s. Suryaprakash Maurya & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

NIRAV COMMERCIALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, inter-alia, has transacted the following Businesses: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 issued by M/s. Suryaprakash Maurya & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jun 2024 26 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 has appointed of CS Ankita Vishwakarma as an Internal Auditor of the Company with effect from June 26, 2024 Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 the Board has appointed CS Ankita Vishwakarma as an Internal Auditor of the Company with effect from June 26, 2024.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

NIRAV COMMERCIALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 inter alia considered, and approved the following; 1. The Audited Standalone Financial Results set out in compliance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind - AS) for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 together with Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement. 2. Re-appointment of Shri. Raghav Daga (DIN: 00084553) as a Managing Director of the Company for a period of 3 (Three) years with effect from June 07, 2024 to June 06, 2027 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company. 3. Re-appointment of Mrs. Santosh Mundhra (DIN: 08289315) Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, for a second term of 5 years with effect from June 01, 2024 to May31, 2029 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of the shareholder of the Company. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Board has considered and approved the Audited Standalone financial results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Declaration in respect of Audit report with unmodified opinion. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024