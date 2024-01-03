Niwas Spinning Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.09
14.09
14.09
14.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-20
-20.01
-20.01
-19.56
Net Worth
-5.91
-5.92
-5.92
-5.47
Minority Interest
Debt
1.57
1.44
1.47
1.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-4.34
-4.48
-4.45
-4.09
Fixed Assets
0.67
0.75
0.76
0.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-5.02
-5.24
-5.21
-4.86
Inventories
0.1
0.05
0.05
0.24
Inventory Days
86.6
Sundry Debtors
0.03
0.15
0.3
0.07
Debtor Days
25.26
Other Current Assets
0.89
0.91
0.85
1.03
Sundry Creditors
-5.5
-5.89
-6
-5.62
Creditor Days
2,028.02
Other Current Liabilities
-0.54
-0.46
-0.41
-0.57
Cash
0
0.01
0
0.01
Total Assets
-4.35
-4.48
-4.45
-4.08
