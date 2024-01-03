Niwas Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-0.45
-1.96
-1.77
-1.61
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.68
-0.74
-0.82
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.3
3.94
-5.63
-0.95
Other operating items
Operating
0.71
1.29
-8.14
-3.38
Capital expenditure
-69.53
0.99
0.5
-0.93
Free cash flow
-68.81
2.28
-7.64
-4.31
Equity raised
-42.42
-56.43
-52.89
-49.67
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-1.61
1.19
11.57
15.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-112.84
-52.96
-48.97
-38.17
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.