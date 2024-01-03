Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
1.01
5.09
4.09
7.05
yoy growth (%)
-80.13
24.24
-41.86
-50.2
Raw materials
-1.11
-4.84
-3.3
-5.46
As % of sales
109.79
95.18
80.56
77.55
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.16
-0.1
-0.19
As % of sales
7.88
3.2
2.66
2.73
Other costs
-0.16
-1.06
-0.91
-1.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.87
20.96
22.27
20.6
Operating profit
-0.33
-0.98
-0.22
-0.06
OPM
-33.56
-19.35
-5.5
-0.89
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.68
-0.74
-0.82
Interest expense
0
-0.43
-0.95
-0.85
Other income
0.01
0.13
0.14
0.13
Profit before tax
-0.45
-1.96
-1.77
-1.61
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
7.33
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.45
5.36
-1.77
-1.61
Exceptional items
0.46
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
5.36
-1.77
-1.61
yoy growth (%)
-99.76
-402.39
10.23
-103.25
NPM
1.26
105.42
-43.31
-22.84
