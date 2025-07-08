Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.09
14.09
14.09
14.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-20
-20.01
-20.01
-19.56
Net Worth
-5.91
-5.92
-5.92
-5.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
1.01
5.09
4.09
7.05
yoy growth (%)
-80.13
24.24
-41.86
-50.2
Raw materials
-1.11
-4.84
-3.3
-5.46
As % of sales
109.79
95.18
80.56
77.55
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.16
-0.1
-0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-0.45
-1.96
-1.77
-1.61
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.68
-0.74
-0.82
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.3
3.94
-5.63
-0.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-80.13
24.24
-41.86
-50.2
Op profit growth
-65.56
336.54
255.96
-109.38
EBIT growth
-70.44
85.85
8.92
-1,151.02
Net profit growth
-99.76
-402.39
10.23
-103.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
501
|16.49
|14,490.26
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.75
|27.54
|13,969.75
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.16
|0
|11,002.97
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
GARFIBRES
923.8
|42.83
|9,170.18
|51.31
|0.16
|374.93
|122.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
V R Jaju
Director
A V Jaju
Director
M. R. Daga
406/A West Mangalwar Peth,
Maharashtra - 413002
Tel: 91-0217-2328650
Website: -
Email: niwas_mill@rediffmail.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261
Website: -
Email: -
