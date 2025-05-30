iifl-logo
Niwas Spinning Mills Ltd Board Meeting

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202517 May 2025
Niwas Spinning Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve A separate letter is attached attached separately (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20254 Feb 2025
NIWAS SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve A separate intimation is attached herewith separately. Outcome attached separately (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/02/2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
NIWAS SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To take on record un-audited limited reviewed financial result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Results along with covering letter and limited review report of the auditors are enclosed seperately OUTCOME ATTACHED SEPERATELY (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
NIWAS SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION ATTACHED SEPERATELY THE OUTCOME IS ATTACHED SEPERATELY (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
NIWAS SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To take on record un-audited limited reviewed financial result for the quarter & half year ended 30th June 2024 Results along with covering letter of the Company and Limited Reviewed Report of the Auditors are attached separately (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

