|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2025
|17 May 2025
|Niwas Spinning Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve A separate letter is attached attached separately (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2025
|4 Feb 2025
|NIWAS SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve A separate intimation is attached herewith separately. Outcome attached separately (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/02/2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|NIWAS SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To take on record un-audited limited reviewed financial result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Results along with covering letter and limited review report of the auditors are enclosed seperately OUTCOME ATTACHED SEPERATELY (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|NIWAS SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION ATTACHED SEPERATELY THE OUTCOME IS ATTACHED SEPERATELY (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|NIWAS SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To take on record un-audited limited reviewed financial result for the quarter & half year ended 30th June 2024 Results along with covering letter of the Company and Limited Reviewed Report of the Auditors are attached separately (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
