Noble Polymers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.1
-0.01
-1.34
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.07
0.58
-0.83
0.06
Other operating items
Operating
-0.17
0.56
-2.17
0.06
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.17
0.56
-2.17
0.06
Equity raised
-6.58
-6.55
-3.87
-3.89
Investing
-0.64
0.64
0
0
Financing
1.09
2.06
2.33
3.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-6.31
-3.29
-3.72
0.11
No Record Found
