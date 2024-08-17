iifl-logo-icon 1
Noble Polymers Ltd Share Price

0.31
(0.00%)
Mar 11, 2019|03:16:51 PM

Noble Polymers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

0.3

Prev. Close

0.31

Turnover(Lac.)

0.21

Day's High

0.31

Day's Low

0.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.08

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.2

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Noble Polymers Ltd Corporate Action

Noble Polymers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Noble Polymers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:37 AM
Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Noble Polymers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.24

3.24

3.24

3.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.29

-3.29

-3.41

-3.41

Net Worth

-0.04

-0.04

-0.17

-0.17

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.71

0.18

0.9

1.29

yoy growth (%)

287.02

-79.65

-29.89

2.38

Raw materials

-0.8

-0.15

-1.45

-1.23

As % of sales

112.67

83

161.2

95.73

Employee costs

0

0

-0.03

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.1

-0.01

-1.34

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.07

0.58

-0.83

0.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

287.02

-79.65

-29.89

2.38

Op profit growth

19.95

-93.02

1,156.11

-38.24

EBIT growth

862.57

-99.19

-2,429.9

382.59

Net profit growth

862.57

-99.19

-27,662.27

-40.96

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Noble Polymers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Noble Polymers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Addtnl Independent Director

Anjanaben Rajendrabhai Makwana

Additional Director

Bhupendrakumar Dhanjibhai Raiyani

Additional Director

Bharatkumar Vitthalbhai Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Noble Polymers Ltd

Summary

Noble Polymers Limited was incorporated in July, 1994. The main object in the Companys Memorandum of Association are interalia to carry on the business as manufacturer, processor, suppliers for all kinds of plastic materials and by products thereof. The Company is a custom compounder of primarily polyolefin bases resins. It offer a broad spectrum of off-the-shelf products including thermoplastic olefins (TPO), thermoplastic elastomers (TPE), and mineral filled polypropylene and polyethylene. Presently, the Company is engaged in the trading of different type of plastic goods such as bottle, baby products, toilettry and packing items. The Company also do the work as a suppliers of plastic containers and household articles.
