SectorPlastic products
Open₹0.3
Prev. Close₹0.31
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.21
Day's High₹0.31
Day's Low₹0.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.08
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.2
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.24
3.24
3.24
3.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.29
-3.29
-3.41
-3.41
Net Worth
-0.04
-0.04
-0.17
-0.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.71
0.18
0.9
1.29
yoy growth (%)
287.02
-79.65
-29.89
2.38
Raw materials
-0.8
-0.15
-1.45
-1.23
As % of sales
112.67
83
161.2
95.73
Employee costs
0
0
-0.03
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.1
-0.01
-1.34
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.07
0.58
-0.83
0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
287.02
-79.65
-29.89
2.38
Op profit growth
19.95
-93.02
1,156.11
-38.24
EBIT growth
862.57
-99.19
-2,429.9
382.59
Net profit growth
862.57
-99.19
-27,662.27
-40.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Addtnl Independent Director
Anjanaben Rajendrabhai Makwana
Additional Director
Bhupendrakumar Dhanjibhai Raiyani
Additional Director
Bharatkumar Vitthalbhai Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Noble Polymers Ltd
Summary
Noble Polymers Limited was incorporated in July, 1994. The main object in the Companys Memorandum of Association are interalia to carry on the business as manufacturer, processor, suppliers for all kinds of plastic materials and by products thereof. The Company is a custom compounder of primarily polyolefin bases resins. It offer a broad spectrum of off-the-shelf products including thermoplastic olefins (TPO), thermoplastic elastomers (TPE), and mineral filled polypropylene and polyethylene. Presently, the Company is engaged in the trading of different type of plastic goods such as bottle, baby products, toilettry and packing items. The Company also do the work as a suppliers of plastic containers and household articles.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.