Noble Polymers Ltd Company Summary

0.31
(0.00%)
Mar 11, 2019|03:16:51 PM

Noble Polymers Ltd Summary

Noble Polymers Limited was incorporated in July, 1994. The main object in the Companys Memorandum of Association are interalia to carry on the business as manufacturer, processor, suppliers for all kinds of plastic materials and by products thereof. The Company is a custom compounder of primarily polyolefin bases resins. It offer a broad spectrum of off-the-shelf products including thermoplastic olefins (TPO), thermoplastic elastomers (TPE), and mineral filled polypropylene and polyethylene. Presently, the Company is engaged in the trading of different type of plastic goods such as bottle, baby products, toilettry and packing items. The Company also do the work as a suppliers of plastic containers and household articles.

Loading...

