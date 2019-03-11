Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.71
0.18
0.9
1.29
yoy growth (%)
287.02
-79.65
-29.89
2.38
Raw materials
-0.8
-0.15
-1.45
-1.23
As % of sales
112.67
83
161.2
95.73
Employee costs
0
0
-0.03
-0.04
As % of sales
0.5
0.54
3.47
3.25
Other costs
-0.03
-0.13
-0.97
-0.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.18
75.73
108.21
10.66
Operating profit
-0.13
-0.1
-1.56
-0.12
OPM
-18.37
-59.27
-172.9
-9.65
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.05
Other income
0.02
0.09
0.22
0.18
Profit before tax
-0.1
-0.01
-1.34
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
-30.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.1
-0.01
-1.34
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.1
-0.01
-1.34
0
yoy growth (%)
862.57
-99.19
-27,662.27
-40.96
NPM
-14.7
-5.91
-148.47
0.37
