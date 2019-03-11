iifl-logo-icon 1
Noble Polymers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.31
(0.00%)
Mar 11, 2019

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.71

0.18

0.9

1.29

yoy growth (%)

287.02

-79.65

-29.89

2.38

Raw materials

-0.8

-0.15

-1.45

-1.23

As % of sales

112.67

83

161.2

95.73

Employee costs

0

0

-0.03

-0.04

As % of sales

0.5

0.54

3.47

3.25

Other costs

-0.03

-0.13

-0.97

-0.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.18

75.73

108.21

10.66

Operating profit

-0.13

-0.1

-1.56

-0.12

OPM

-18.37

-59.27

-172.9

-9.65

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.05

Other income

0.02

0.09

0.22

0.18

Profit before tax

-0.1

-0.01

-1.34

0

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

-30.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.1

-0.01

-1.34

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.1

-0.01

-1.34

0

yoy growth (%)

862.57

-99.19

-27,662.27

-40.96

NPM

-14.7

-5.91

-148.47

0.37

