Noida Medicare Centre Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
14.46
14.46
14.46
14.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-28.58
-25.72
-10.38
0.82
Net Worth
-14.12
-11.26
4.08
15.28
Minority Interest
Debt
37.96
34.88
22.02
18.84
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
23.84
23.62
26.1
34.12
Fixed Assets
22.27
24.29
27
30.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.92
0.73
0.59
0.28
Networking Capital
0.59
-1.48
-1.57
3.37
Inventories
0
0
0
0.08
Inventory Days
0
2.9
Sundry Debtors
0.26
0.25
3.91
7.75
Debtor Days
81.09
281.36
Other Current Assets
12.19
11.35
4.9
4.2
Sundry Creditors
-1.59
-1.77
-7.16
-5.35
Creditor Days
148.49
194.23
Other Current Liabilities
-10.27
-11.31
-3.22
-3.31
Cash
0.07
0.06
0.08
0.32
Total Assets
23.85
23.6
26.1
34.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.