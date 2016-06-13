iifl-logo-icon 1
Noida Medicare Centre Ltd Balance Sheet

6.5
(-2.99%)
Jun 13, 2016

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

14.46

14.46

14.46

14.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-28.58

-25.72

-10.38

0.82

Net Worth

-14.12

-11.26

4.08

15.28

Minority Interest

Debt

37.96

34.88

22.02

18.84

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

23.84

23.62

26.1

34.12

Fixed Assets

22.27

24.29

27

30.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.92

0.73

0.59

0.28

Networking Capital

0.59

-1.48

-1.57

3.37

Inventories

0

0

0

0.08

Inventory Days

0

2.9

Sundry Debtors

0.26

0.25

3.91

7.75

Debtor Days

81.09

281.36

Other Current Assets

12.19

11.35

4.9

4.2

Sundry Creditors

-1.59

-1.77

-7.16

-5.35

Creditor Days

148.49

194.23

Other Current Liabilities

-10.27

-11.31

-3.22

-3.31

Cash

0.07

0.06

0.08

0.32

Total Assets

23.85

23.6

26.1

34.12

