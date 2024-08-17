Summary

The vision of Brig R. S. Chaudhri, VSM (Retd), Chairman of NMC Ltd., to bring modern health care facilities to our Country, has been actualized within the span of little over a decade, with the able support and perseverance of his son Dr. (Major) Naveen Chaudhri, MD.Dr. Chaudhri in line with his vision setup the first multi-superspeciality Hospital in the fastest growing township of NCT region Delhi i.e. NOIDA. Noida Medicare Centre Ltd (NMC) - The first corporate hospital in NOIDA which began its journey on 27th April 1990 in the healthcare arena with a 68 beds has grown tremendously to a 120 beds hospital. Today, NMC is recognized for its commitment to compassionate care.They have all along been supported by an efficient team of very eminent Doctors/Consultants of world renown, Senior Executives, dedicated & highly motivated technicians, paramedical and financial, legal and administrative staff to successfully accomplish, despite many challenges, all that had been conceptualized.NMC group of hospitals is managed by Dr.(Major) Naveen Chaudhri, M.B.B.S., M.D. (Internal Medicine), who after serving the Indian Army and gaining considerable experience, conceived the idea of promoting most modern and highly specialised hospitals and diagnostic centres in India.Over a period of time, NMC Group has grown considerably and setup the following centres in Northern India and is poised for further expansion, namely Imaging & Diagnostic Centre at New Delhi, Leksell Gamma Knife Centre at N

Read More