iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Noida Medicare Centre Ltd Share Price

6.5
(-2.99%)
Jun 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Noida Medicare Centre Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

6.37

Prev. Close

6.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

6.5

Day's Low

6.37

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-15.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.4

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Noida Medicare Centre Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Noida Medicare Centre Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Noida Medicare Centre Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:50 AM
Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.66%

Non-Promoter- 62.33%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 62.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Noida Medicare Centre Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

14.46

14.46

14.46

14.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-28.58

-25.72

-10.38

0.82

Net Worth

-14.12

-11.26

4.08

15.28

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

17.59

10.05

4.74

36.48

yoy growth (%)

75.05

111.97

-87

-40.98

Raw materials

-4.32

-3.04

-1.07

-5.31

As % of sales

24.56

30.3

22.58

14.56

Employee costs

-2.8

-0.85

-2.25

-5.21

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-11.44

-10.66

-12.51

-3.88

Depreciation

-3.22

-4.26

-6.57

-10.36

Tax paid

0.24

0.46

1.06

0.71

Working capital

-5.16

-4.03

-1.01

-3.51

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

75.05

111.97

-87

-40.98

Op profit growth

60.32

18.13

-138.97

-48.19

EBIT growth

4.27

-7.74

421.98

-122.68

Net profit growth

9.83

-54.51

553.32

-219.04

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Noida Medicare Centre Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Noida Medicare Centre Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

MANJEET SINGH BEDI

Managing Director

NAVEEN CHAUDHRI

Director

AMITA CHAUDHRI

Chief Finance Officer & CS

SHASHI SINHA

Whole-time Director

ANANJAN CHAUDHRI

Director

MADHU BEDI

Director

SHAILESH SEHGAL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Noida Medicare Centre Ltd

Summary

The vision of Brig R. S. Chaudhri, VSM (Retd), Chairman of NMC Ltd., to bring modern health care facilities to our Country, has been actualized within the span of little over a decade, with the able support and perseverance of his son Dr. (Major) Naveen Chaudhri, MD.Dr. Chaudhri in line with his vision setup the first multi-superspeciality Hospital in the fastest growing township of NCT region Delhi i.e. NOIDA. Noida Medicare Centre Ltd (NMC) - The first corporate hospital in NOIDA which began its journey on 27th April 1990 in the healthcare arena with a 68 beds has grown tremendously to a 120 beds hospital. Today, NMC is recognized for its commitment to compassionate care.They have all along been supported by an efficient team of very eminent Doctors/Consultants of world renown, Senior Executives, dedicated & highly motivated technicians, paramedical and financial, legal and administrative staff to successfully accomplish, despite many challenges, all that had been conceptualized.NMC group of hospitals is managed by Dr.(Major) Naveen Chaudhri, M.B.B.S., M.D. (Internal Medicine), who after serving the Indian Army and gaining considerable experience, conceived the idea of promoting most modern and highly specialised hospitals and diagnostic centres in India.Over a period of time, NMC Group has grown considerably and setup the following centres in Northern India and is poised for further expansion, namely Imaging & Diagnostic Centre at New Delhi, Leksell Gamma Knife Centre at N
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Noida Medicare Centre Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.