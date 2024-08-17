Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹6.37
Prev. Close₹6.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹6.5
Day's Low₹6.37
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-15.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.4
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
14.46
14.46
14.46
14.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-28.58
-25.72
-10.38
0.82
Net Worth
-14.12
-11.26
4.08
15.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
17.59
10.05
4.74
36.48
yoy growth (%)
75.05
111.97
-87
-40.98
Raw materials
-4.32
-3.04
-1.07
-5.31
As % of sales
24.56
30.3
22.58
14.56
Employee costs
-2.8
-0.85
-2.25
-5.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-11.44
-10.66
-12.51
-3.88
Depreciation
-3.22
-4.26
-6.57
-10.36
Tax paid
0.24
0.46
1.06
0.71
Working capital
-5.16
-4.03
-1.01
-3.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
75.05
111.97
-87
-40.98
Op profit growth
60.32
18.13
-138.97
-48.19
EBIT growth
4.27
-7.74
421.98
-122.68
Net profit growth
9.83
-54.51
553.32
-219.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
MANJEET SINGH BEDI
Managing Director
NAVEEN CHAUDHRI
Director
AMITA CHAUDHRI
Chief Finance Officer & CS
SHASHI SINHA
Whole-time Director
ANANJAN CHAUDHRI
Director
MADHU BEDI
Director
SHAILESH SEHGAL
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Noida Medicare Centre Ltd
Summary
The vision of Brig R. S. Chaudhri, VSM (Retd), Chairman of NMC Ltd., to bring modern health care facilities to our Country, has been actualized within the span of little over a decade, with the able support and perseverance of his son Dr. (Major) Naveen Chaudhri, MD.Dr. Chaudhri in line with his vision setup the first multi-superspeciality Hospital in the fastest growing township of NCT region Delhi i.e. NOIDA. Noida Medicare Centre Ltd (NMC) - The first corporate hospital in NOIDA which began its journey on 27th April 1990 in the healthcare arena with a 68 beds has grown tremendously to a 120 beds hospital. Today, NMC is recognized for its commitment to compassionate care.They have all along been supported by an efficient team of very eminent Doctors/Consultants of world renown, Senior Executives, dedicated & highly motivated technicians, paramedical and financial, legal and administrative staff to successfully accomplish, despite many challenges, all that had been conceptualized.NMC group of hospitals is managed by Dr.(Major) Naveen Chaudhri, M.B.B.S., M.D. (Internal Medicine), who after serving the Indian Army and gaining considerable experience, conceived the idea of promoting most modern and highly specialised hospitals and diagnostic centres in India.Over a period of time, NMC Group has grown considerably and setup the following centres in Northern India and is poised for further expansion, namely Imaging & Diagnostic Centre at New Delhi, Leksell Gamma Knife Centre at N
Read More
