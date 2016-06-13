iifl-logo-icon 1
Noida Medicare Centre Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.5
(-2.99%)
Jun 13, 2016

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

17.59

10.05

4.74

36.48

yoy growth (%)

75.05

111.97

-87

-40.98

Raw materials

-4.32

-3.04

-1.07

-5.31

As % of sales

24.56

30.3

22.58

14.56

Employee costs

-2.8

-0.85

-2.25

-5.21

As % of sales

15.91

8.5

47.48

14.29

Other costs

-16.65

-10

-4.68

-17.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

94.61

99.52

98.69

48.2

Operating profit

-6.17

-3.85

-3.26

8.36

OPM

-35.1

-38.32

-68.77

22.93

Depreciation

-3.22

-4.26

-6.57

-10.36

Interest expense

-3.24

-2.8

-4

-2.25

Other income

1.21

0.25

1.31

0.36

Profit before tax

-11.44

-10.66

-12.51

-3.88

Taxes

0.24

0.46

1.06

0.71

Tax rate

-2.13

-4.4

-8.51

-18.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-11.19

-10.19

-11.45

-3.17

Exceptional items

0

0

-10.96

-0.26

Net profit

-11.19

-10.19

-22.41

-3.43

yoy growth (%)

9.83

-54.51

553.32

-219.04

NPM

-63.62

-101.4

-472.57

-9.4

