Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
17.59
10.05
4.74
36.48
yoy growth (%)
75.05
111.97
-87
-40.98
Raw materials
-4.32
-3.04
-1.07
-5.31
As % of sales
24.56
30.3
22.58
14.56
Employee costs
-2.8
-0.85
-2.25
-5.21
As % of sales
15.91
8.5
47.48
14.29
Other costs
-16.65
-10
-4.68
-17.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
94.61
99.52
98.69
48.2
Operating profit
-6.17
-3.85
-3.26
8.36
OPM
-35.1
-38.32
-68.77
22.93
Depreciation
-3.22
-4.26
-6.57
-10.36
Interest expense
-3.24
-2.8
-4
-2.25
Other income
1.21
0.25
1.31
0.36
Profit before tax
-11.44
-10.66
-12.51
-3.88
Taxes
0.24
0.46
1.06
0.71
Tax rate
-2.13
-4.4
-8.51
-18.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-11.19
-10.19
-11.45
-3.17
Exceptional items
0
0
-10.96
-0.26
Net profit
-11.19
-10.19
-22.41
-3.43
yoy growth (%)
9.83
-54.51
553.32
-219.04
NPM
-63.62
-101.4
-472.57
-9.4
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.