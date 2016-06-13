iifl-logo-icon 1
Noida Medicare Centre Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.5
(-2.99%)
Jun 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Noida Medicare Centre Ltd

Noida Medicare Centre Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-11.44

-10.66

-12.51

-3.88

Depreciation

-3.22

-4.26

-6.57

-10.36

Tax paid

0.24

0.46

1.06

0.71

Working capital

-5.16

-4.03

-1.01

-3.51

Other operating items

Operating

-19.58

-18.48

-19.03

-17.04

Capital expenditure

0

1.06

-42.58

5.07

Free cash flow

-19.59

-17.41

-61.61

-11.96

Equity raised

1.63

22.02

62.56

65.52

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

7.6

4.67

-6.8

3.55

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-10.35

9.27

-5.84

57.1

