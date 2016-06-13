Noida Medicare Centre Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-11.44
-10.66
-12.51
-3.88
Depreciation
-3.22
-4.26
-6.57
-10.36
Tax paid
0.24
0.46
1.06
0.71
Working capital
-5.16
-4.03
-1.01
-3.51
Other operating items
Operating
-19.58
-18.48
-19.03
-17.04
Capital expenditure
0
1.06
-42.58
5.07
Free cash flow
-19.59
-17.41
-61.61
-11.96
Equity raised
1.63
22.02
62.56
65.52
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
7.6
4.67
-6.8
3.55
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-10.35
9.27
-5.84
57.1
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.