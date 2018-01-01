Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
5.52
5.52
5.52
5.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.26
-7.26
-7.26
-7.26
Net Worth
-1.74
-1.74
-1.74
-1.74
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-1.74
-1.74
-1.74
-1.74
Fixed Assets
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.01
2.01
2.01
2.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-3.77
-3.76
-3.81
-3.82
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.78
0.79
0.77
0.83
Debtor Days
692.43
Other Current Assets
0.4
0.44
0.43
0.47
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-4.95
-4.99
-5.01
-5.12
Cash
0.01
0
0.04
0.07
Total Assets
-1.75
-1.74
-1.75
-1.73
