Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd Balance Sheet

1.1
(-1.79%)
Jan 1, 2018|01:52:53 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

5.52

5.52

5.52

5.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.26

-7.26

-7.26

-7.26

Net Worth

-1.74

-1.74

-1.74

-1.74

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-1.74

-1.74

-1.74

-1.74

Fixed Assets

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.01

2.01

2.01

2.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-3.77

-3.76

-3.81

-3.82

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.78

0.79

0.77

0.83

Debtor Days

692.43

Other Current Assets

0.4

0.44

0.43

0.47

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-4.95

-4.99

-5.01

-5.12

Cash

0.01

0

0.04

0.07

Total Assets

-1.75

-1.74

-1.75

-1.73

