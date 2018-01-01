iifl-logo
Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jan 1, 2018

Novagold Petro. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-5.93

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.83

5.34

-0.09

-1.26

Other operating items

Operating

-6.76

5.34

-0.09

-1.25

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-6.76

5.34

-0.09

-1.25

Equity raised

-2.65

-2.67

-2.68

-2.68

Investing

-5.12

0

0

1.54

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-14.54

2.66

-2.78

-2.4

