SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹1.1
Prev. Close₹1.12
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.1
Day's Low₹1.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-3.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.61
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
5.52
5.52
5.52
5.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.26
-7.26
-7.26
-7.26
Net Worth
-1.74
-1.74
-1.74
-1.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0.43
0.23
0
0
yoy growth (%)
84.25
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.38
-0.15
-0.1
0
As % of sales
87.77
64.07
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-5.93
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.83
5.34
-0.09
-1.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
84.25
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-87,562.12
-103.71
119.66
-87.59
EBIT growth
-99,446.71
163.75
-12.41
-42.23
Net profit growth
-1,29,617.35
184.02
-37.57
-42.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.23
|0
|96,329.54
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
390.05
|37.22
|16,856.39
|139.14
|0.63
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
114.85
|55.75
|15,686.77
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.6
|35.47
|13,485.74
|134.41
|3.14
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
64.06
|82.13
|8,854.82
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Satish Vadilal Raval
Director
Taraben Bhatt
Chairman & Managing Director
Jitendra Shah
A-202 Vrindavan Township,
ISKON Mandir Road Gotri,
Gujarat - 390021
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: novagold2007@yahoo.co.in
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Incorporated in May 94 as a private limited company, Osian LPG Bottling was converted into a public limited company in May 95. It is promoted by Vinodbhai Patel, Harshadbhai Patel and Poonambhai Patel...
