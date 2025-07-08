iifl-logo
Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd Share Price Live

1.1
(-1.79%)
Jan 1, 2018|01:52:53 PM

  • Open1.1
  • Day's High1.1
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.12
  • Day's Low1.1
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-3.16
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.61
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

1.1

Prev. Close

1.12

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.1

Day's Low

1.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-3.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.61

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:17 AM
Sep-2018Jun-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 99.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

5.52

5.52

5.52

5.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.26

-7.26

-7.26

-7.26

Net Worth

-1.74

-1.74

-1.74

-1.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0.43

0.23

0

0

yoy growth (%)

84.25

0

0

0

Raw materials

-0.38

-0.15

-0.1

0

As % of sales

87.77

64.07

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-5.93

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.83

5.34

-0.09

-1.26

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

84.25

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-87,562.12

-103.71

119.66

-87.59

EBIT growth

-99,446.71

163.75

-12.41

-42.23

Net profit growth

-1,29,617.35

184.02

-37.57

-42.23

No Record Found

Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

91.23

096,329.5467.830507.7251.18

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

390.05

37.2216,856.39139.140.63234.250.61

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

114.85

55.7515,686.77-47.290588.5786.16

Rites Ltd

RITES

280.6

35.4713,485.74134.413.14586.6152.71

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

64.06

82.138,854.82-352.9204.97.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Satish Vadilal Raval

Director

Taraben Bhatt

Chairman & Managing Director

Jitendra Shah

Registered Office

A-202 Vrindavan Township,

ISKON Mandir Road Gotri,

Gujarat - 390021

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: novagold2007@yahoo.co.in

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Incorporated in May 94 as a private limited company, Osian LPG Bottling was converted into a public limited company in May 95. It is promoted by Vinodbhai Patel, Harshadbhai Patel and Poonambhai Patel...
Reports by Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd share price today?

The Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd is ₹0.61 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘18

What is the PE and PB ratio of Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd is 0 and -0.35 as of 01 Jan ‘18

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 01 Jan ‘18

What is the CAGR of Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd?

Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.56%, 3 Years at 21.72%, 1 Year at -55.82%, 6 Month at -46.60%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 99.98 %

