Novagold Petro-Resources Ltd Summary

Incorporated in May 94 as a private limited company, Osian LPG Bottling was converted into a public limited company in May 95. It is promoted by Vinodbhai Patel, Harshadbhai Patel and Poonambhai Patel. The company took over the running business of Shreeji Corporation, a partnership concern established by the same promoters, in May 95.The companys LPG bottling plant is located at Narsanda, Gujarat, with a filling capacity of 6540 tpa. In 1995-96, it proposed to put up another bottling plant for filling of LPG cylinders at Tranja (near Anand) with a capacity of 25,813 tpa. The company came out with a public issue of 35,76,500 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 357.65 lac, in Mar.96, to part-finance the project.In 1999-2000, the company reported a sales of Rs 0.10 cr as compared to Rs 0.44 cr in the previous year.