Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0.43
0.23
0
0
yoy growth (%)
84.25
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.38
-0.15
-0.1
0
As % of sales
87.77
64.07
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
As % of sales
3.42
6.52
0
0
Other costs
-5.96
-0.06
-0.05
-0.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1,363.57
26.54
0
0
Operating profit
-5.92
0
-0.18
-0.08
OPM
-1,354.77
2.85
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0.18
0.08
Profit before tax
-5.93
0
0
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
-28.73
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.93
0
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-5.93
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-1,29,617.35
184.02
-37.57
-42.23
NPM
-1,355.67
1.92
0
0
