Nutech Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.38
-0.1
0.09
0.09
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.51
-0.58
-0.59
Tax paid
0.3
0.02
0.07
-0.03
Working capital
0.33
1.53
-0.59
0.67
Other operating items
Operating
-1.11
0.93
-1
0.14
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.59
0.08
0.64
Free cash flow
-1.09
1.52
-0.91
0.78
Equity raised
7.72
7.79
7.36
7.36
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3.08
2.83
9.03
1.88
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.7
12.15
15.48
10.02
