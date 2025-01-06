iifl-logo-icon 1
Nutech Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

25.42
(-4.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Nutech Global Ltd

Nutech Global FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.38

-0.1

0.09

0.09

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.51

-0.58

-0.59

Tax paid

0.3

0.02

0.07

-0.03

Working capital

0.33

1.53

-0.59

0.67

Other operating items

Operating

-1.11

0.93

-1

0.14

Capital expenditure

0.01

0.59

0.08

0.64

Free cash flow

-1.09

1.52

-0.91

0.78

Equity raised

7.72

7.79

7.36

7.36

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

3.08

2.83

9.03

1.88

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

9.7

12.15

15.48

10.02

