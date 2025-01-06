iifl-logo-icon 1
Nutech Global Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

27.1
(1.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

25.46

36.21

35.99

38.76

yoy growth (%)

-29.68

0.62

-7.14

-1.66

Raw materials

-21.27

-27.63

-26.46

-29.21

As % of sales

83.52

76.3

73.54

75.36

Employee costs

-1.3

-2.34

-2.25

-2.09

As % of sales

5.12

6.46

6.25

5.39

Other costs

-2.77

-4.41

-5.21

-5.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.89

12.19

14.48

13.59

Operating profit

0.11

1.82

2.05

2.18

OPM

0.44

5.03

5.71

5.64

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.51

-0.58

-0.59

Interest expense

-1.2

-1.41

-1.38

-1.48

Other income

0.07

0

0.01

0

Profit before tax

-1.38

-0.1

0.09

0.09

Taxes

0.3

0.02

0.07

-0.03

Tax rate

-22.28

-24.94

74.62

-30.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.07

-0.07

0.17

0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.07

-0.07

0.17

0.06

yoy growth (%)

1,295.75

-144.62

147.46

-43.39

NPM

-4.22

-0.21

0.47

0.18

