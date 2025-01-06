Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
25.46
36.21
35.99
38.76
yoy growth (%)
-29.68
0.62
-7.14
-1.66
Raw materials
-21.27
-27.63
-26.46
-29.21
As % of sales
83.52
76.3
73.54
75.36
Employee costs
-1.3
-2.34
-2.25
-2.09
As % of sales
5.12
6.46
6.25
5.39
Other costs
-2.77
-4.41
-5.21
-5.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.89
12.19
14.48
13.59
Operating profit
0.11
1.82
2.05
2.18
OPM
0.44
5.03
5.71
5.64
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.51
-0.58
-0.59
Interest expense
-1.2
-1.41
-1.38
-1.48
Other income
0.07
0
0.01
0
Profit before tax
-1.38
-0.1
0.09
0.09
Taxes
0.3
0.02
0.07
-0.03
Tax rate
-22.28
-24.94
74.62
-30.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.07
-0.07
0.17
0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.07
-0.07
0.17
0.06
yoy growth (%)
1,295.75
-144.62
147.46
-43.39
NPM
-4.22
-0.21
0.47
0.18
