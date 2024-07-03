iifl-logo-icon 1
Nutech Global Ltd Share Price

25.42
(-4.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open26.7
  • Day's High28
  • 52 Wk High34.41
  • Prev. Close26.69
  • Day's Low25.4
  • 52 Wk Low 15.88
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.12
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.14
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Nutech Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

26.7

Prev. Close

26.69

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

28

Day's Low

25.4

52 Week's High

34.41

52 Week's Low

15.88

Book Value

18.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.14

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nutech Global Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Nutech Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Nutech Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.22%

Non-Promoter- 61.77%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 61.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nutech Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.89

2.97

2.87

2.79

Net Worth

6.09

6.17

6.07

5.99

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

25.46

36.21

35.99

38.76

yoy growth (%)

-29.68

0.62

-7.14

-1.66

Raw materials

-21.27

-27.63

-26.46

-29.21

As % of sales

83.52

76.3

73.54

75.36

Employee costs

-1.3

-2.34

-2.25

-2.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.38

-0.1

0.09

0.09

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.51

-0.58

-0.59

Tax paid

0.3

0.02

0.07

-0.03

Working capital

0.33

1.53

-0.59

0.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.68

0.62

-7.14

-1.66

Op profit growth

-93.72

-11.37

-5.95

3.13

EBIT growth

-113.77

-11.72

-6.42

-0.54

Net profit growth

1,295.75

-144.62

147.46

-43.39

No Record Found

Nutech Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nutech Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajeev Mukhija

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shyam Sunder Mukhija

Executive Director

Radhika Mukhija

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anil Laddha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shubhangi Janifer

Independent Director

Anuj Nahar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nutech Global Ltd

Summary

Nutech Global Ltd was established on June 8, 1984 as a Private Limited Company under the name and style of Nutech Spinning Pvt. Ltd. The Company got converted in Public Limited Company on December 15, 1994 and the Company name changed to Nutech Global Limited on October 19, 2000. Based in the Textile City of Bhilwara in Rajasthan, Nutech is a leading manufacturer, supplier and exporter of world-class suiting to the inland as well as overseas buyers.Nutech Global Ltd is an IS/ISO 9001:2015 certified public company and is amongst the well-reputed textile companies of the state with a brand name across the Country. It is presently engaged in manufacturing and trading of fabrics with specialty in Synthetic Suitings and Garments. The Company has a production of 3.6 Million meters of quality fabric per year and a fabric range that diversifies into varied products such as Suiting, Shirting, Ready-Made Garments, Dress Material (Uniform), Home Furnishing. The Company manufactures fabrics according to the requirements of their esteemed customers.
Company FAQs

What is the Nutech Global Ltd share price today?

The Nutech Global Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.42 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nutech Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nutech Global Ltd is ₹8.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nutech Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nutech Global Ltd is 0 and 1.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nutech Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nutech Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nutech Global Ltd is ₹15.88 and ₹34.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nutech Global Ltd?

Nutech Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.01%, 3 Years at 41.35%, 1 Year at -16.23%, 6 Month at 33.58%, 3 Month at 46.25% and 1 Month at 20.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nutech Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nutech Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.22 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 61.78 %

