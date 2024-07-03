SectorTrading
Open₹26.7
Prev. Close₹26.69
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹28
Day's Low₹25.4
52 Week's High₹34.41
52 Week's Low₹15.88
Book Value₹18.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.14
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.89
2.97
2.87
2.79
Net Worth
6.09
6.17
6.07
5.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
25.46
36.21
35.99
38.76
yoy growth (%)
-29.68
0.62
-7.14
-1.66
Raw materials
-21.27
-27.63
-26.46
-29.21
As % of sales
83.52
76.3
73.54
75.36
Employee costs
-1.3
-2.34
-2.25
-2.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.38
-0.1
0.09
0.09
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.51
-0.58
-0.59
Tax paid
0.3
0.02
0.07
-0.03
Working capital
0.33
1.53
-0.59
0.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.68
0.62
-7.14
-1.66
Op profit growth
-93.72
-11.37
-5.95
3.13
EBIT growth
-113.77
-11.72
-6.42
-0.54
Net profit growth
1,295.75
-144.62
147.46
-43.39
Managing Director
Rajeev Mukhija
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shyam Sunder Mukhija
Executive Director
Radhika Mukhija
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anil Laddha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shubhangi Janifer
Independent Director
Anuj Nahar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nutech Global Ltd
Summary
Nutech Global Ltd was established on June 8, 1984 as a Private Limited Company under the name and style of Nutech Spinning Pvt. Ltd. The Company got converted in Public Limited Company on December 15, 1994 and the Company name changed to Nutech Global Limited on October 19, 2000. Based in the Textile City of Bhilwara in Rajasthan, Nutech is a leading manufacturer, supplier and exporter of world-class suiting to the inland as well as overseas buyers.Nutech Global Ltd is an IS/ISO 9001:2015 certified public company and is amongst the well-reputed textile companies of the state with a brand name across the Country. It is presently engaged in manufacturing and trading of fabrics with specialty in Synthetic Suitings and Garments. The Company has a production of 3.6 Million meters of quality fabric per year and a fabric range that diversifies into varied products such as Suiting, Shirting, Ready-Made Garments, Dress Material (Uniform), Home Furnishing. The Company manufactures fabrics according to the requirements of their esteemed customers.
Read More
The Nutech Global Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.42 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nutech Global Ltd is ₹8.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nutech Global Ltd is 0 and 1.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nutech Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nutech Global Ltd is ₹15.88 and ₹34.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nutech Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.01%, 3 Years at 41.35%, 1 Year at -16.23%, 6 Month at 33.58%, 3 Month at 46.25% and 1 Month at 20.61%.
