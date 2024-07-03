Nutech Global Ltd Summary

Nutech Global Ltd was established on June 8, 1984 as a Private Limited Company under the name and style of Nutech Spinning Pvt. Ltd. The Company got converted in Public Limited Company on December 15, 1994 and the Company name changed to Nutech Global Limited on October 19, 2000. Based in the Textile City of Bhilwara in Rajasthan, Nutech is a leading manufacturer, supplier and exporter of world-class suiting to the inland as well as overseas buyers.Nutech Global Ltd is an IS/ISO 9001:2015 certified public company and is amongst the well-reputed textile companies of the state with a brand name across the Country. It is presently engaged in manufacturing and trading of fabrics with specialty in Synthetic Suitings and Garments. The Company has a production of 3.6 Million meters of quality fabric per year and a fabric range that diversifies into varied products such as Suiting, Shirting, Ready-Made Garments, Dress Material (Uniform), Home Furnishing. The Company manufactures fabrics according to the requirements of their esteemed customers.